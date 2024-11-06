Democrat Eugene Vindman, Trump Whistleblower, Wins Virginia Congressional Seat

Democrat Eugene Vindman, who rose to fame after blowing the whistle on Donald Trump’s alleged inappropriate phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, defeated Republican Derrick Anderson in the battle for Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District.

With greater than 95 percent of the vote in, Vindman had 51.1 percent of the vote to Anderson’s 48.9 percent.

The Ukrainian-born Vindman lacked deep ties to the district but leveraged his celebrity status to raise millions across the nation, rankling many local Democratic Party leaders. He campaigned almost strictly on anti-Trump bona fides and abortion rights, further needling locals.

The race was widely considered a toss-up by many, despite a Democrat incumbent.

Ultimately, Republicans’ hopes were dashed. Vindman claimed victory late Tuesday night.

Kamala Harris won Virginia, powered by the Washington suburbs like those at the Northeast fringes of the Seventh District. But her margins were smaller than Democrats hoped and revealed a weakness that Trump exploited on his landslide romp across the nation.

The incumbent, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), is a relative moderate who is running for governor in 2025, leading her to opt against reelection to Congress. The popular Spanberger captured 52.2 percent two years ago in her reelection bid, securing a more comfortable margin than Vindman.

Vindman is the identical twin of better-known brother Alexander Vindman, himself best known for testifying in Trump’s impeachment hearing.

Anderson, a former Green Beret, has not yet made a statement.

Republicans appear set to maintain control of the House, although numerous races have not yet been called.

