Kamala Harris Can Still Become First Female President — If Biden Resigns

Vice President Kamala Harris can still become the first female President of the United States of America — but only if President Joe Biden resigns.

Harris lost decisively to former President Donald Trump — now president-elect Trump — on Tuesday, dashing hopes that a woman would finally break through the “glass ceiling” and reach the Oval Office. But she still can — if Biden follows through on a promise to be a “transitional” candidate, and steps aside for Harris.

If he does not, Biden will have consigned Harris to the ignominious task of presiding over the Senate during the certification of Donald Trump’s victory over her on January 6. And American women may wait years for another chance.

Already, there are many critics who say that Biden should have resigned months ago, when it became clear that he lacked the mental and physical stamina to do the job. Republicans were incredulous in July when Democrats booted Biden from the top of their presidential ticket, ostensibly because of his infirmity, yet kept him in the White House, amid a faltering U.S. economy and wars around the world that threatened to become major global conflagrations.

One person who is said to be implacably opposed to Biden resigning is his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who did not like Harris in 2019 after the latter called Biden a racist during the first presidential primary debate in Miami, Florida. Harris’s loss may only deepen that resentment.

Moreover, the First Lady has also participated in some Oval Office and Cabinet meetings; she may be reluctant to let go of her influence — at least before her family is pardoned for the various crimes in which they are, or may be, implicated, including her son Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling scheme.

Nevertheless, Kamala Harris has a case to make. She is the first female vice president; she would be the first black woman, and Indian woman, in the top job; her husband, Doug Emhoff, would be the first Second Gentleman. It would be a milestone that would reward her millions of supporters and inspire a generation of young American women.

Joe Biden can make it happen.

If he does not, there is also the more remote prospect of removing Biden for incapacity under the 25th Amendment, but that would require Harris openly defying him, with the consent of the majority of the Cabinet.

Biden can make this easier; he has a chance, on his way out, to make history.

Only he can do it.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.