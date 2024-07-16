Biden: Can’t Be Transitional Candidate Because We Got ‘So Divided’, I’ll Leave if Doctors Say to

During a portion of an interview with BET News set to air on Wednesday that was aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CBS Evening News,” President Joe Biden said he’d leave the race “if the doctors came to me and said, you’ve got this problem and that problem.” And that he originally planned to be a transitional candidate and “pass it on to someone else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided.” And “there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that.”

Biden said, “If there was some medical condition that emerged, if somebody — if the doctors came to me and said, you’ve got this problem and that problem. But I made a serious mistake in the whole debate. And, look, when I originally ran, you may remember, Ed, I said I was going to be a transitional candidate. And I thought that I’d be able to move from this, just to pass it on to someone else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom. And I think I have demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact that we were told we couldn’t get it done. But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that.”

