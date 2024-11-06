Former Vice President Mike Pence congratulated President-Elect and former President Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on their win.

In a post on X, Pence wrote that he and his wife, Karen Pence, would be praying for “all those in authority” and encouraged Americans to join them “in praying” for the “incoming President, Vice President, and elected officials at every level.”

“The American people have spoken and Karen and I send our sincere congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump and his family on his election as 47th President of the United States,” Pence wrote. “We also send our congratulations to Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance and his family on his election as Vice President of the United States.”

Pence also congratulated the “newly elected members of the Republican majorities in the United States Senate and the House of Representatives,” adding that they “look forward to their efforts to renew American security, prosperity and a respect for life.”

Pence’s words congratulating Trump and Vance come after he had previously stated during an interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” that he would not be endorsing Trump in the 2024 presidential election, noting that there were “profound differences between” the two of them on various issues. Pence added that he had watched Trump walk “away from” their commitment to deal with the national debt and the “commitment to the sanctity of human life.”

During a recent event in New Hampshire, Pence revealed that he would not be endorsing Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election, according to WMUR9 ABC News. Pence explained that he was “a conservative” and “could never vote” for Harris or her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Trump made the greatest comeback, winning the presidential election after he secured a path to 270 votes in the Electoral College.