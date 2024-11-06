‘Where Is Kamala’ Trends as Vice President Goes AWOL After Losing to Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has been noticeably absent during and immediately after election night in America, failing to address supporters in the early hours of the morning — reminiscent of twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 — and prompting many to troll her as “Where is Kamala” trends on X.

Harris dissed supporters gathered at her Howard University watch party, only rolling out Cedric Richmond, co-chair of the Harris campaign, who told supporters that they would continue to fight overnight but not hear from Harris.

“So you won’t hear from the vice-president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow,” Richmond added.

Many are wondering where Harris is and why she has failed to speak to the public, trolling her for her absence and silence.

“Where is Kamala?” one X user asked, sharing a meme of Harris handing a certain customer fries at McDonald’s.

“Where is Kamala? This is the only time I have been looking forward to hearing her speak,” another remarked.

“Okay, it’s almost 10:30 am. Where is Kamala. This is just rude at this point,” another posted on Wednesday morning. Someone else added, “Where did Kamala go??? Where is her concession speech? Kamala stiffed her most beloved supporters last night. Our tent will welcome all of you with open arms. Join MAGA and let us all prosper together. We are all Americans!”

Others shared a variety if memes.

“Where is Kamala, she’s working on her concession speech,” one X user said, sharing an image of Harris holding up a white piece of paper that reads, “My pronouns are Has/Been.”

“Where is Kamala? Amazing this is trending,” one social media user observed.

Harris is not expected to speak to the nation until this afternoon, as late as 6 p.m. ET, according to reports from NBC News.

