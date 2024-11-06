This Is the End: Harris, Biden Ready to Call Trump and Concede

Failed presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and departing President Joe Biden are both ready to personally call President-Elect Donald Trump on Wednesday and concede defeat.

NBC News reports Harris is expected to speak publicly at a time to be determined, citing two Harris aides on background, with one source saying her public address will fall at around 6 pm (4.30 am IST).

Meanwhile the 60-year-old is reportedly working on her speech, one of the aides said.

As Breitbart News reported, Harris chose not to speak to supporters gathered at her Howard University watch party Tuesday night as more results confirmed a stunning victory by Trump.

Instead she went home.

Cedric Richmond, co-chair of the Harris campaign, confirmed her absence as her own supporters rushed for the exits.

The NBC News report further notes Biden also plans to call Trump today and plans to speak publicly about the election results, according to a White House official.

Timing for both the call and Biden’s remarks remain unclear.

The Daily Mail notes silence from Harris might be commensurate with her less-than-stellar performance.

As it stands, the vice resident is on track to do worse than Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential election. She could even be on pace to have the worst Electoral College result of any Democrat since the 1988 race.

More to come