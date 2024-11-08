Young Kim, First Korean American in Congress, Wins Reelection for GOP

Rep. Young Kim (R-CA), one of three Korean American women who were first elected to Congress in 2020, defended her Orange County seat and will return to the House, putting Republicans one step closer to an overall majority.

NBC Los Angeles reported:

Kim, who won the district two years ago by 14% points, ran on the platform of supporting small business, tightening the southern border and decreasing taxes. … Kim faced former fire captain and union president Joe Kerr. Kerr, who served for more than 30 years with the Orange County Fire Authority. Kerr ran on protecting reproductive freedoms, increasing taxation on major corporations, and increasing funding to police departments, fire departments, and first responders. He was unsuccessful in his 2022 bid for a state Senate seat and the Orange County Board of Supervisors in 2018.

Elsewhere in California, Republican incumbents looked likely to keep their seats, as Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) survived a challenge in the Central Valley in which Democrats attacked him for supporting Trump’s impeachment.

In another close race in Orange County, Republican incumbent Michelle Steel led Democratic challenger Derek Tran by 10,000 votes. Democrats had attacked Steel for pro-life stances; that argument appeared to have fallen short.

Republicans have embraced “ballot harvesting” in California, after Democrats used it to take seven seats in 2018.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.