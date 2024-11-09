Some federal bureaucrats under the Biden-Harris administration are reportedly preparing to make their exit now that President-elect Donald Trump secured a historic victory on Tuesday.

Officials in the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are reportedly looking for other jobs, Blaze News said on Friday.

The outlet continued:

In March 2023, Trump announced that on day one, he would reissue his 2020 executive order establishing the Schedule F employment category for federal employees, making it easier to remove insubordinate and poorly performing bureaucrats from an estimated pool of 50,000 eligible candidates. … President Joe Biden revoked Trump’s Schedule F in January 2021 and announced a rule earlier this year aimed at further shielding federal bureaucrats from accountability and from being ousted under a framework resembling Schedule F.

Although it would be difficult to reverse the rule, Trump has promised to clean house and move out officials accused of targeting Americans.

Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker said DOJ and FBI officials are worried Trump will fulfill his vow to be “retribution” for citizens who were apparently wrongfully targeted.

Trump said in 2023 to a CPAC audience, “In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

Baker said:

We know that this panic is happening at the assistant U.S. attorney level and at the U.S. attorney level. These guys are already planning their exits. They know that their days are numbered. They are looking for their golden parachutes into the big, high-power law firms. They’re getting the hell out of dodge.

Meanwhile, sources said special counsel Jack Smith is trying to “wind down” a pair of federal cases against Trump before his inauguration in January, UPI reported on Wednesday:

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to fire Smith “within two seconds” after taking office. On Wednesday, his legal team was considering its own next steps. “The American people have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate to Make America Great Again,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “It is now abundantly clear that Americans want an immediate end to the weaponization of our justice system, so we can, as President Trump said in his historic speech last night, unify our country and work together for the betterment of our nation,” Cheung added.

Judge Tanya Chutkan recently canceled all deadlines and ongoing proceedings in the DOJ’s election interference case against Trump after Smith requested it, Breitbart News reported on Friday.

“For Smith, who emerged as the face of Trump’s legal opposition, more trouble could be ahead after his absolute failure to prosecute Trump,” the article stated.

Trump, alongside his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), won the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday, beating Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and her radical leftist running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

Breitbart News noted that he “will become the first person to win back the Oval Office after losing a reelection bid since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1892.”