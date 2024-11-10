Date Set for Joe Biden, Donald Trump Meeting at the White House

Departing President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet at the White House on Wednesday morning to discuss the transition of power between their respective administrations.

UPI reports Biden extended an invitation to Trump for an 11 a.m. meeting inside the Oval Office, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Saturday.

The meeting will include discussions of the transition of power from the Biden administration to Trump’s incoming administration.

Biden already spoke with Trump over the phone to congratulate him on his election win over Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the Democratic Party’s nominee after Biden was pushed aside by his own party back in July.

Biden spoke from the Rose Garden about the planned call on Thursday, the UPI report notes.

“I assured him that I will direct my entire administration to work with his team to assure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve.”

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the U.S., will become the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms when he also becomes the nation’s 47th president. The other was Grover Cleveland, who was both the 22nd and 24th president.

Trump won the presidential election on Tuesday in a landslide with at least 301 electoral college votes, surpassing the threshold of 270 over Vice President Kamala Harris.