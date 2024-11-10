While seven abortion ballot measures passed this election cycle, measures that would have enshrined a right to abortion into the state constitutions of Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota failed.

The three proposed constitutional amendments are the first to fail out of all the abortion-related measures that have gone before voters since the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022 — marking a “glimmer of hope” for unborn babies moving forward, pro-life groups say.

“[The outcome] is a powerful glimmer of hope that Big Abortion’s campaign to manipulate American voters has failed. Abortion is not the only option available to women, and we celebrate voters’ choice to uphold life-affirming values that protect women and the unborn,” Heartbeat International said in a statement.

President of Heartbeat International Jor-El Godsey and his organization noted that they are also “dismayed” by the passage of pro-abortion amendments in Arizona, Missouri, Montana, Maryland, New York, Colorado, and Nevada.

“We are deeply concerned that voters in these states were misled by Big Abortion’s deceptive campaign, which pushed harmful policies that serve the abortion industry—not women or families,” Godsey said. “The slogan ‘reproductive freedom’ masks a reality of unrestrained abortion, ignoring true choices and diminishing the value of life itself.”

Both Live Action and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America praised Republican state leadership in Florida, South Dakota, and Nebraska who campaigned against the radical measures in the face of millions more spent by pro-abortion organizations.

“We celebrate the lives that will be saved with the defeat of pro-abortion ballot measures in Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota,” said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser:

Voters stopped the lies of Kamala Harris, George Soros, Gov. Pritzker, and the abortion industry from invading their state and removing laws that protect unborn children and women. The pro-life states of Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota have disrupted abortion activists’ track record, showing the path forward is to fight for life following the examples of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Pete Ricketts and Rep. Dusty Johnson. When GOP leaders engage extreme abortion ballot measures fail because they are exposed for what they are and fear-mongering lies are refuted. … If the playing field is evened by pro-life elected officials fighting back, life wins. Abortion activists’ lies do not prevail when Republicans devote money and messaging to the truth. Misinformation about pregnant women’s ability to receive emergency care in Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota did not take root as state health departments increased awareness on “life of the mother” exceptions. The pro-life campaigns in these states had the resources to stay on offense to expose the radical implications of all-trimester abortion and the elimination of parental rights.

Founder and president of Live Action Lila Rose said the victories in Florida, South Dakota, and Nebraska “illustrated that life is a winning issue when resources and political leadership are effectively leveraged.”

“Life wins when there are enough resources to ensure voters know the truth and we have political leadership that boldly leads. The stakes are high, and we have a tremendous task ahead,” Rose said. “By focusing on proven mind-changing content, we will secure victory to save lives and end abortion in America.”

Before this election cycle, every single pro-abortion-related ballot measure since the fall of Roe had been successful. During the 2022 special elections, Kansans rejected a ballot measure that would have established that the state Constitution does not include a right to abortion. During the 2022 midterms, voters in California, Michigan, and Vermont codified abortion into their Constitutions. At the same time, voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have given rights to babies born alive in botched abortions. Voters in Kentucky also rejected an amendment similar to the one in Kansas. Last November, Ohioans also voted to codify the supposed right to abortion in their state Constitution via Issue 1.

Ballot measures are particularly effective as an offensive weapon because they are basically irreversible: they change a state constitution, take precedence over laws passed by state legislatures, and can only be overturned by another ballot measure or a lengthy legal battle. The measures are typically propped up by left-wing organizations and affiliates with deep pockets — such as Planned Parenthood and the ACLU — out-of-state dark money groups, and billionaires with eugenicist leanings, oftentimes massively outspending pro-life organizations.

