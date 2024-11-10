The Republican Party flipped Colorado’s 8th Congressional District with the announcement of Gabe Evans’ victory over Democrat Yadira Caraveo.

Democrat incumbent Caraveo conceded the race five days after Election Day, losing to Evans by a current span of 2,596 votes with 92 percent reporting, according to the Associated Press (AP), which has not yet called the race.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Colorado’s 8th district. I came to Congress to get things done, and have spent the last two years working to find common ground and bipartisan solutions to the most pressing issues facing our community,” Caraveo said in a statement from her campaign. “I would like to thank my family, staff, volunteers, and supporters who believed in this campaign and the vision we set out to achieve.”

Gabe Evans celebrated the win in a statement of his own.

“I am incredibly humbled to be chosen as the next Congressman for Colorado’s 8th,” Evans said. “It is an honor to be entrusted with the job of representing you and your families, and I am ready to fight back for a better direction for all Coloradans.”

As noted by 9News, Colorado’s 8th Congressional is a “critical pickup for the balance of power in the U.S. House, which currently stands at 203 Democratic to 213 Republican seats.”

“There are 19 races left to be called nationwide, and Republicans have control in the U.S. Senate. Once Colorado’s 8th District is officially called, it could be a critical flip for Republicans to gain a majority in both chambers,” it said.