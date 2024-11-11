Report: Choosing Walz over Shapiro Hurt Kamala in Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris lost a small bust significant percentage of the Jewish vote in Pennsylvania after picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) as her running mate, an exit poll reveals.

That’s the report of the New York Post, which suggests that Harris damaged her chances in the Keystone State:

The Harris-Walz ticket won Pennsylvania Jewish voters by seven percentage points, 48%-41%, over the GOP ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance, according to the survey conducted by the Honan Strategy Group for the Teach Coalition, an affiliate of the Jewish Orthodox Union. However, 53% of Jewish voters said they would have pulled the lever for the veep if Shapiro was her No. 2, while support for Trump-Vance would have dropped to 38%. The results suggest that Harris may have come closer or even won in Pennsylvania — which she lost to Trump by 2.1% — or other swing states had she picked the popular Shapiro, who Jewish community leaders claimed at the time was subject to an “ugly, antisemitic campaign” that led to him being passed over for the VP slot.

As Breitbart News reported in August, Harris chose Walz, a left-wing governor from a reliably blue state with only ten Electoral College votes, over Shapiro, a relative moderate from a swing state with 19 Electoral College votes, partly due to opposition among Democrats over Shapiro’s pro-Israel views, which were reinforced by his Jewish identity.

