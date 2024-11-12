Melania Trump Releases Limited Photography Series ‘On the Move’

Former and future first Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday released a limited photography series “On the Move,” which provides another glimpse into the life of the woman who remains a subject of fascination and intrigue.

According to a press release her office, the limited photography series features 16 photographs taken by Regine Mahaux, showcasing what it describes as Melania Trump’s “dynamic life.”

Per the release:

On the Move is an exclusive collection of 16 digital images showcasing Mrs. Trump’s dynamic life and featuring her in various settings—from her office, on the campaign trail, and at her home. The photographs, captured by the esteemed Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux, offer a poignant glimpse into her fast-moving life, including behind the scenes while promoting her #1 New York Times best-selling book, MELANIA.

The limited-edition photography series goes for $195. According to her website, “Each set is permanently minted on the Solana blockchain.”

In a statement on her latest “On the Move” release, Melania Trump said, “I am pleased to share my journey—through photographs—with fans and collectors.”

This news follows the release of Trump’s successful memoir, Melania, in which the former and future first lady provides insight and personal details on the many moving parts of her life — from her background growing up to her relationship with former President and President-elect Donald Trump, as well as her relationship with the establishment media. She tells several specific stories that the media misrepresented or refused to share, including the story behind her infamous “I really don’t care, do you?” jacket as well as speculation over her “flicking” away her husband’s hand. She also provides insight on what it was like when she heard and saw the news that her husband was shot, highlighting her intense love of family and motherhood throughout the memoir.

As Breitbart News reported last month, her memoir landed on the top slot of the New York Times bestseller list.

After her husband’s historic comeback victory last week, Trump took to social media with a word to the American people.

“The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility,” she wrote.

“We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security,” she continue.

“American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore,” she added.