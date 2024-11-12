President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday evening that he had chosen William McGinley to serve as his White House Counsel.

In a press release from the Trump-Vance transition team, Trump announced that McGinley, who previously worked as the White House Cabinet Secretary during Trump’s first administration, would be returning to serve as the White House Counsel.

“I am pleased to announce that William Joseph McGinley will serve as my White House Counsel,” Trump said in his statement. “Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement. He served in my first term as White House Cabinet Secretary and played a major role in our election victory as the RNC’s Outside Counsel for Election Integrity.”

Trump’s statement continued:

Bill has served as General Counsel at the Nationlal Senatorial Committee, has been a partner at two international law firms, and will work with me as we Make America Great Again!

During Trump’s first administration, the role of White House Counsel was held by Don McGahn and Pat Cipollone, who represented the president-elect during his first impeachment trial, according to the Hill.

Trump’s announcement of picking McGinley to serve as White House Counsel comes as he has already announced picks such as former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) who was chosen to serve as the Ambassador to Israel; immigration expert Stephen Miller, who was selected to serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff; and House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who was picked to serve as the Ambassador to the United Nations, among others.