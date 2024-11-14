Liberal groups are gearing up for a renewed “resistance” against President Donald Trump’s second term, rallying to re-energize left-wing donors even as patrons are currently “dejected” after having blown over $1 billion on the failed Harris-Walz campaign, according to the New York Times.

Progressive organizations are preparing for a full-scale resistance against Donald Trump’s second term, calling on donors to help fund lawsuits, protests, campaigns, and mass mobilizations aimed at blocking his administration’s policies, the Times notes.

According to the Wednesday piece, donors are being asked to double down on funding despite lingering doubts about the effectiveness of the exorbitant amounts already spent.

While leaders of these groups are reaching out to supporters, promising to stymie Trump’s policies, the effort comes amid growing scrutiny of past contributions.

Admitting “this time [around] could be a lot harder,” the Times reported that groups like the ACLU and the Center for Biological Diversity, key players in opposing Trump’s first term, are vowing to challenge his agenda once again.

“Trump’s bigotry, misogyny, anti-climate and anti-wildlife zealotry — all will be defeated,” wrote Kieran Suckling of the Center for Biological Diversity in a plea to donors. Similarly, the ACLU’s Anthony Romero declared that “Trump’s gotta get past all of us,” signaling the nonprofit’s intent to lead renewed efforts against the administration.

Despite the fervor, the New York Times notes that this new push comes as many progressive donors who spent heavily to counter Trump’s first administration, are skeptical about the impact of those investments.

“Nonprofits are finding that some supporters are not energized by another round of ‘resistance.’ Instead they have been left exhausted, wondering whether their donations made any difference,” the report states.

However, the essay notes, these liberal nonprofits are undeterred.

From grassroots protests to “war rooms” aimed at derailing Trump’s nominees and policies, leaders insist their efforts are critical to the renewed “resistance” planned for the incoming administration.

Left-wing activist Billy Wimsatt, head of the progressive Movement Voter Project, a donor network steering funds to progressive battleground groups, urged supporters to turn their “grief and shock” into action, insisting that grassroots organizations “are going to be the ones leading in the next phase of this.”

Meanwhile, Rachel O’Leary Carmona of the Women’s March announced plans for a massive rally ahead of Trump’s inauguration, aiming to replicate the 2017 movement that drew hundreds of thousands.

The matter comes as progressive groups mobilize around fears of a second Trump presidency, while influential voices on the left signal the need for extraordinary resistance measures.

