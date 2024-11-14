Rand Paul Introduces Healthcare Freedom Legislation

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced legislation Thursday aimed at increasing healthcare access and giving Americans more alternatives to Obamacare and employer-sponsored health insurance.

“As Americans’ health care costs continue to rise, my plan puts more power in the people’s hands, getting rid of unnecessary restrictions, expanding access, and trusting Americans to make the decisions that are best for them,” Paul, an ophthalmologist, said in a written statement.

Paul, who will become the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the beginning of the next congressional term, introduced the Health Marketplace for All Act of 2024 and the Health Savings Accounts for All Act.

The two bills aim to give Americans more control over their healthcare.

The Health Marketplace for All Act of 2024 would allow any membership organization — which includes wholesale clubs (such as Costco), credit unions, and churches, among others — to offer an ERISA health plan to its members “across state lines—regardless of an employment relationship.”

A press release from Paul’s office stated that while employer-sponsored plans provide great value, many Americans cannot access such a plan because they do not work for a large corporation that can afford it.

The press release continued:

Nearly any conceivable membership-based entity would be empowered to collectively bargain with insurers to negotiate better rates. The possible sponsors for these bargaining groups are endless – they could include rideshare services, online retailers, wholesale clubs, credit unions, churches, etc. Any group of people who choose to join in common cause could access cheaper, better health insurance.

The Health Savings Account for All Act would give millions of Americans access to a health savings account (HSA) regardless of income or insurance coverage so that patients can take advantage of the tax-free growth and withdrawals when spending on qualifying healthcare services.

Americans typically have to be enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan to qualify for an HSA.