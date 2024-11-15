Five illegal migrants escaped after being released on bail in the wake of a suspected jewelry store theft in New York’s Long Island.

The alleged suspects were part of a Chilean theft ring and were here in the United States illegally. Per ABC NY:

The crime happened Nov. 7 just after 3 a.m. in Woodbury, when according to Burglary Squad Detectives, six men — part of a sophisticated Chilean theft ring — entered Florique Florists on Jericho Turnpike by cutting through the roof, then they cut through a wall connected to Elegant Jewelers. The group left without taking any merchandise, but police say that they used radio jammers to hide the alarm system. All of the men, in the country illegally from South America and flagged as potential threats by Homeland Security, were arrested in Huntington the following day at a home they were renting. But Nassau police were unable to detain the suspects because the crimes were not bail eligible.

Though the suspects were given ankle monitor bracelets, they immediately cut them off in New Jersey and now remain at-large. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman called the situation a “disgrace.”

“It’s a damn disgrace,” Blakeman said.

Nassau County District Attorney Ann Donnelly said, “I’m sick of it. We need a change in these laws. Give the judges back their discretion. Let us do our jobs.”

Nassau County Police Dept. Commissioner Patrick Ryder didn’t mince words either.

“How dangerous is that?” said Ryder. “If someone is calling for an emergency or another cop called for an emergency and his radio doesn’t work, because these thugs are inside trying to jam the radios so we don’t get the alarm?”

