Laura Helmuth has resigned from her position as Editor-in-Chief from the Scientific American after she sparked significant backlash with an unhinged, incendiary rant against Trump voters.

Last week, in the wake of President-elect Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris, Helmuth referred to Trump voters, specifically Gen-X, as “fascists” in a series of deleted posts on Blue Sky.

“I apologize to younger voters that my Gen X is so full of fucking fascists,” she wrote in one post.

“Solidarity to everybody whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high-school classmates are celebrating early results because fuck them to the moon and back,” she continued. “Every four years I remember why I left Indiana (where I grew up) and remember why I respect the people who stayed and are trying to make it less racist and sexist. The moral arc of the universe isn’t going to bend itself.”

Helmuth then revealed in a follow-up post that Scientific American staffers were “devastated” by Trump winning the election.

Helmuth later apologized.

“I made a series of offensive and inappropriate posts on my personal Bluesky account on election night, and I am sorry. I respect and value people across the political spectrum,” she wrote in a statement on Bluesky.

“These posts, which I have deleted, do not reflect my beliefs; they were a mistaken expression of shock and confusion about the election results. These posts of course do not reflect the position of Scientific American or my colleagues. I am committed to civil communication and editorial objectivity,” she added.

After significant backlash from corners of the science community, accusing the magazine of putting politics above science, Helmuth announced her resignation on Thursday.

“I’ve decided to leave Scientific American after an exciting 4.5 years as editor in chief. I’m going to take some time to think about what comes next (and go birdwatching),” she said before citing several of her past works at the publication.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.