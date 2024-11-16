Poll: Majority of Americans Confident that 2024 Election Was Held ‘Fairly’

A majority of Americans are confident that the 2024 presidential election was held “fairly,” according to a post-election survey from the Economist/YouGov.

The survey asked respondents, “How much confidence do you have that the 2024 presidential election was held fairly?”

Overall, 81 percent said they have at least a moderate amount of confidence the election was held fairly. Of those, 35 percent said they have a “great deal” of confidence it was held fairly, while 24 percent said they have “quite a bit” of confidence, and 22 percent have a “moderate” amount.

Another eight percent said they have a “little” confidence, and seven percent said they have “none at all.” Four percent remain unsure.

Majorities in each political party say they have at least a moderate amount of confidence that the election was held fairly. In that breakdown, 32 percent of Democrats have a “great deal” of confidence, as do 30 percent of independents and 42 percent of Republicans.

Nineteen percent of Democrat said they have “quite a bit” of confidence, as do 22 percent of independents and 30 percent of Republicans. Those who have a moderate amount of confidence include 23 percent of Democrats, 21 percent of independents, and 22 percent of Republicans.

Nine percent of Democrats said they have no confidence at all, and 11 percent of independents feel the same way. Just one percent of Republicans hold that belief as well.

The survey was taken November 9-12, 2024, among 1,743 U.S. adult citizens.

The results follow a pre-election poll from the Economist/YouGov, which found that one-quarter had low confidence that the election would be conducted fairly.

As Breitbart News reported at the time:

Nearly one-quarter have relatively low confidence as ten percent said they have “none at all” and 13 percent said they have “only a little” confidence. Twenty-eight percent overall said they have “a great deal” of confidence, and another 16 percent said they have “quite a bit.” Another quarter said they have “a moderate amount” of confidence.

But leading up to the election, the Republican National Committee (RNC) ensured that they were ready to address potential issues, guaranteeing all aspects of election integrity, launching their election integrity program in April, which featured lawyers at the ready as well as more than 200,000 poll watchers.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily after the election, RNC chairman Michael Whatley said they dealt with “literally hundreds of issues all across the country” on Election Day.

“And a lot of them were, you know, they seemed minor at the time,” he said, although he gave an example of one issue in Philadelphia: their poll observers were initially prevented from entering.

“So all of our poll workers show up. You know, when the, when the polls open, and they wouldn’t let them in. And you know, we’re like, ‘Well, we’re the registered poll workers.’ They said, ‘That’s great. You’re not getting in,’” Whatley said, explaining that they warned officials they were “going to court within 15 minutes.”

“And within 30 minutes, our people were in the room. And that, to me, is being very aggressive, forward-leaning,” he said, providing another example:

“We had one, you know, county that said, ‘Well, we’re not going to count throughout the night. We’re going to hold all our ballots and count them tomorrow.’ That violates state law,” Whatley said, explaining that the RNC effectively warned them that they would take them to court in 15 minutes. “And they said, ‘Well, hold on a minute. We’ll go ahead and count them tonight,” he said, noting that incident was in Pennsylvania as well.

“We had, you know, just a myriad of things, in Arizona, in Nevada, you know, in other states. And, you know, I really do think that, you know, the word we used internally was prophylactic,” he continued. “What you want to do is be there and demonstrate to these guys [that you] are going to be there, and then they’ll back off and they won’t cheat.”