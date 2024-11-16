President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had selected attorney William Scharf to serve as the Assistant to the President and the White House Staff Secretary.

In a press release from the Trump-Vance Transition team, Trump issued a statement praising Scharf as being a “highly skilled attorney” who played an important part “in defeating the Election Interference and Lawfare waged” against him.

“I am pleased to announce that William Owen Scharf will serve as Assistant to the President and White House Staff Secretary,” Trump said in his statement. “Will is a highly skilled attorney who will be a crucial part of my White House team. He has played a key role in defeating the Election Interference and Lawfare waged against me, including by winning the Historic Immunity Decision in the Supreme Court.”

Trump continued to highlight how Scharf had “served as a federal prosecutor,” and had worked “diligently to confirm Judges and Justices” during Trump’s first term as president.

Scharf “clerked for two Federal Appeals Court Judges, and was an award winning graduate at Harvard Law School and Magna Cum Laude at Princeton,” Trump added.

“Will is going to make us proud as we Make America Great Again,” Trump continued.

In an interview with Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle in September, Scharf spoke about how Trump was on a “legal winning streak against lawfare engineered to derail his presidential campaign.”

“Since July 1, when the Supreme Court came down with its presidential immunity decision, it’s been win after win after win or us,” Scharf explained. Scharf’s words came after Judge Juan Merchan had delayed Trump’s sentencing in his New York case.

Breitbart News’s legal expert Ken Klukowski commented about the selection of Scharf: “Staff secretary is one of the most powerful positions in the White House, and President Trump is showing how much confidence he has in Will Scharf,” said Breitbart News senior legal contributor Ken Klukowski in response to Trump’s announcement. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Will on a couple legal matters in recent years, and Will is exactly the kind of meticulous and brilliant lawyer that can fille that key role in the Trump White House.”

After a New York jury in Trump’s business records trial found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree concerning payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election, Scharf stated that Trump’s legal team would appeal the guilty verdict, and if need be take it to the United States Supreme Court.