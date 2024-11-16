President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had selected Chris Wright, the CEO of Liberty Energy, to serve as the United States Secretary of Energy.

In a press release from the Trump-Vance Transition team, Trump issued a statement praising Wright as being ‘one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.”

Trump explained that in addition to serving as the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Wright would also serve as a “Member of the newly formed Council of National Energy.”

“I am thrilled to announce that Chris Wright will be joining my Administration as both United States Secretary of Energy, and Member of the newly formed Council of National Energy,” Trump said. “Chris has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy. He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas. Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.”

Trump continued to explain that the Council of National Energy would be made up of “all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation,” and transportation of “ALL forms of American Energy.”

“This Council will oversee the path to U.S. ENERGY DOMINANCE by cutting red tape, enhancing private sector investments across all sectors of the Economy, and by focusing on INNOVATION over longstanding, but totally unnecessary, regulation,” Trump added.

The press release from the Trump-Vance Transition team continued:

Self-described tech nerd turned entrepreneur, Chris Wright is the founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT). Chris is dedicated humanitarian with a passion for bringing the benefits of energy to every community in the world. This passion has inspired a career in energy, working not only in oil and gas but nuclear, solar, and geothermal. Chris embraces all energy sources if they are abundant, affordable, and reliable.

Breitbart News previously reported in 2021, that Wright released two videos showing how companies like The North Face, which criticized the oil and gas industry, were “deeply reliant” on this very industry “to make their products.”

While The North Face had come out “against” the oil and gas industry, Wright revealed that after viewing the company’s website, he “failed to find a single product that wasn’t made out of oil and gas.”