Nearly one-quarter of first time voters made their decision the week of the election, according to the latest survey conducted by the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

The survey asked respondents when they made up their mind on who they were voting for, and perhaps surprisingly, many of the decisions were relatively last minute.

Among first time voters, 24 percent said they made their decision the week of the election. Perhaps what is more, 20 percent said they made their final decision on Election Day.

Some first time voters, however, decided a bit earlier. Another 31 percent said they decided before September, while 12 percent said they decided in late October. Another nine percent said they decided in early October, and two percent said they decided in September. ‘

Among the vast majority who were not first time voters, most, 59 percent, said they decided who they would support before September, although seven percent said they decided the week of the election as well. Another eight percent said they decided on Election Day.

The determinations followed a chaotic and unprecedented campaign season, as Democrats effectively ousted their candidate, President Joe Biden, after his poor debate performance against President-elect Trump over the summer. After that, Democrats coronated Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place, shirking the will of millions of Democrat voters. The campaign season also saw two assassination attempts against Trump, one of which bloodied his ear and resulted in the tragic death of one of his supporters, Corey Comperatore.

Trump won the election in a historic comeback victory, securing 312 Electoral College votes and sweeping every swing state. He also won the popular vote. Many have pointed to these realities as a direct mandate for Trump and his allies to implement his America First agenda.

“We feel really good, but now we’ve got a mandate for the American people to actually implement the agenda that we know will make this country better,” Senator-elect Bernie Moreno said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, walking through what he believes motivated voters.

“So when they were told the economy was great, but couldn’t afford groceries, couldn’t afford to go out to eat, couldn’t afford gas, couldn’t afford housing, couldn’t afford a car, couldn’t afford the basic elements of being an American, and yet, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and the media were telling us that things were great,” he said.

“So that’s number one. Number two, I think, specifically in Ohio, the Springfield situation really brought to light how absolutely insane our immigration system has gotten, how corrupted it’s been by these politicians that don’t care about American citizens,” he continued.

President Biden referring to Trump’s supporters as “garbage,” Moreno added, was the “cherry on top.”

The survey was taken November 13-14, 2024. It has a +/- 2.3 percent margin of error.