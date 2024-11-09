Exclusive — Senator-Elect Bernie Moreno: We Have a ‘Mandate’ to Implement America First Trump Agenda

Republicans have a “mandate” to implement former President-elect Donald Trump’s America First agenda, Senator-elect Bernie Moreno of Ohio said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday days after his victory.

Moreno, a businessman whom Trump endorsed, walked through his victory, praising his team and noting that Trump’s victory was “decisive.”

“JD Vance’s support was obviously incredibly important. It was a team effort. We feel really good, but now we’ve got a mandate for the American people to actually implement the agenda that we know will make this country better,” Moreno began, expressing excitement about going to Washington, DC, to “get to work.”

Moreno identified what he believes were the most decisive issues of the campaign — including the economy, immigration, and President Joe Biden trashing Trump’s supporters as “garbage.”

“There’s no question that their campaign was about hope, but it was about hope that you forget what happened over the last four years, and the American people just understood it because they lived it,” Moreno said of the Harris-Walz campaign.

“So when they were told the economy was great, but couldn’t afford groceries, couldn’t afford to go out to eat, couldn’t afford gas, couldn’t afford housing, couldn’t afford a car, couldn’t afford the basic elements of being an American, and yet, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and the media were telling us that things were great. So that’s number one. Number two, I think, specifically in Ohio, the Springfield situation really brought to light how absolutely insane our immigration system has gotten, how corrupted it’s been by these politicians that don’t care about American citizens,” he said, identifying the third “cherry on top” was Biden referring to Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“It made sense, though, because he treated us like garbage. And I think it was a referendum on whether you want the same old politicians that have betrayed us over and over again, or do you want to elect people who love the American people like President Trump, and I think it became clear that Americans wanted something different. They want leaders that actually put them at the top of the agenda and put their interests first,” Moreno said, describing this as a “golden opportunity to really show the country how we can unite everybody around these basic, simple concepts like a secure border, energy dominance, peace around the world, safe communities, good schools, and a dramatically less expensive government, a government we can actually afford.”

Further, Moreno said he is currently working on building what he described as the “greatest Senate staff in American history” who will seek to make this agenda a reality.

“I want to surround myself with the absolute best and brightest, the best of the best people in Washington, DC, that are totally committed to the mission,” he said, explaining that he wants to surround himself with people who also want to “implement Agenda 47 and work really hard to do that” and who “understand that we have a window of opportunity to get things done.”

“I am not going to buy into this idea that everything in Washington, DC, takes forever to be done,” he warned. “This country needs action and needs forward momentum in a way that government can do if it sets its mind to it. So that’s number one now.”

LISTEN:

“Once we get sworn in on January 3, we’re going to secure our border, Matt. No more illegal immigration. Zero illegal immigration. And we’re going to start working on making it clear that if you’re in this country illegally, you’d better start packing your bags. Now maybe you have a chance of being welcomed back if you self-deport, but if we have to get you and get you out of this country, you will never be welcomed back in the United States of America. So clearing the decks on illegal immigrants here in this country is absolutely critical,” Moreno said, also previewing plans to lower the price of everyday life by cutting government spending.

“We’re going to be an energy powerhouse. Matt, I want my kids and my grandkids and your kids and your grandkids to grow up in a country that never, ever even imagines relying on a foreign country for oil, coal, nuclear, natural gas,” he said. “We’re going to be an energy superpower here in America. We’re going to get rid of these electric vehicle mandates. We’re going to get rid of all these electric vehicle incentives. We’re going to let the marketplace work. We’re going to stop California from dictating emissions requirements for the whole country.”

Moreno also previewed a “renaissance in American automotive manufacturing.”

“It’s a bold agenda. It’s an American agenda. And I think what we saw on Tuesday night wasn’t a red wave. It was a red, white and blue wave, and that’s what we’re going to honor and support,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.