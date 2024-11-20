Trump Lawyers Call for ‘Immediate Dismissal’ of Manhattan Business Records Case

Attorneys for President-elect Donald Trump are requesting permission to file a motion to dismiss the business records case in Manhattan, contending that the U.S. Constitution mandates its “[i]mmediate dismissal.”

Trump’s defense attorneys, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, both of whom Trump has tapped to work in his Justice Department, sent a letter to Merchan requesting a December 20, 2024, deadline to file the motion to dismiss the case.

Trump Attorneys’ Request to File Motion to Dismiss in Business Records Case by Breitbart News on Scribd

Blanche and Bove point to the reported off-ramping of two separate cases against Trump at the federal level now that he is president-elect and said the same must happen in the business records case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

“However, DOJ is reportedly preparing to dismiss the federal cases against President Trump, and will report its final decision to federal courts on December 2, 2024. As in those cases, dismissal is necessary here,” they write.