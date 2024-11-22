Poll: Majority Support Ending DEI Hirings in Government, Deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens

Most American voters support many of the policies touted by President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration, showing up in support of ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) hiring practices for government jobs and deporting illegal aliens who have committed crimes.

The results were showcased in a November Harvard-Harris survey, which went through a series of practices, asking respondents if they agreed or disagreed with them.

For instance, the survey asked respondents if they support or oppose “ending hiring for government jobs on the basis of race and returning to merit hiring of govt employees.”

Overall, 61 percent said they support ending that, and of those, 39 percent “strongly” support ending DEI hiring practices in the government. Just 19 percent oppose. Notably, most Republicans and independents, 80 percent and 54 percent, respectively, support ending such practices, as do 46 percent of Democrats.

The survey also found that 72 percent support “conducting deportations of the illegal immigrants here who have committed crimes.” Of those, 52 percent “strongly” support that. There is bipartisan agreement on that as well, as 85 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Democrats, and 70 percent of independents support deporting illegal aliens in the country who have committed crimes.

When asked if the federal government should close the border “by reinstating past immigration policies that discouraged illegal immigration,” 64 percent said they supported that. Further, 58 percent said they support “conducting deportations of illegal immigrants living here on public assistance.” Of those, 38 percent “strongly” agree with that proposal. Once again, most Republicans and independents support it, too.

There is mass support for several other issues as well. When asked if the government should end payments for sex change operations for prisoners and illegal aliens, 65 percent said they agree. Of those, 50 percent “strongly” agree. Eighty-four percent of Republicans, 63 percent of independents, and 48 percent of Democrats also agree.

Other issues include:

“Imposing sanctions and other costs on Iran for attacking Israel and destabilizing the Middle East”

60 percent support

17 percent oppose

“Making the 2017 tax cuts permanent”

54 percent support

19 percent oppose

“Imposing new trade tariffs on China to help American manufacturing”

53 percent support

29 percent oppose

“Having Elon Musk head a government task force to look for cuts in government fraud, waste and abuse”

46 percent support

37 percent oppose

The survey also asked respondents to identify their greatest hope for the incoming Trump administration, and one thing stood out was that most, 68 percent, hope the Trump administration ends inflation and price increases.

The survey was taken November 13-14 among 1,732 registered voters. It has a +/-2.3 percent margin of error.