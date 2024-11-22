A transgender activist interrupted an event featuring Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), and upon his forced exit, Mace made it clear that God loves him but “his penis is not going to be in my bathroom.”

Video shows the transgender activist — a man wearing a skirt — standing up during the event — Georgetown University’s “Summit on the Future of the Internet” — holding a “Progress Pride” flag, which includes additional colors for transgender individuals and minorities.

“This is ridiculous. It is the day after Trans Day of disability,” he said, before accusing Mace and those who believe like her of being responsible for the death of transgender individuals.

“We have had dozens of trans people die this year because of the hate and lies that you are spreading,” he said, as he was escorted out of the facility.

“Are we building an internet for everyone or just a privileged few? Are you going to stand up for the lives of trans people, black and brown people? Are we fighting for justice or are we fighting for Big Tech,” he continued.

“I love him, God loves him, but his penis is not going to be in my bathroom,” Mace responded, reiterating that remark on X.

“Raging lunatic, pretending to be female, tried to rush the stage at me just a little bit ago. All because I don’t want men watching women undress in the locker room,” Mace wrote, sharing the clip:

The New York Post identified the activist as Evan Greer, who denied rushing the stage but made clear he would interrupt again.

Mace has continued to face scrutiny from the left after proposing a bill which states that any “Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House may not use a single-sex facility (including a restroom, changing room, or locker room) in the Capitol or House Office Buildings, other than those corresponding to the biological sex of such individual.” This proposal comes as transgender Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D) — a man who believes he is a woman — is set to join the House of Representatives in January.

“And the speaker said it would be in the House rules package. If it’s not, I’ll be ready with a motion, a privileged motion, to force a vote on this. This is not ok. I’m a survivor of rape, I’m a survivor of sexual abuse, and I’m not going to allow any man in any female private space. End of story,” Mace told a reporter this week, defending her effort to keep biological men out of single-sex spaces designated for women.

“Why is it that these crazy people, the insanity, the radical left are willing to kill women over a man’s right to be in a women’s restroom?” she asked, noting that she has received death threats from “men pretending to be women.”

“Forcing women to share private spaces with men is not dignity and not respect,” Mace made clear. “I’m absolutely going to stand in the way of anyone who thinks it’s ok for a man to be in our locker room and our changing rooms, in our dressing rooms and women’s bathrooms.”

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is among those who has not taken Mace’s proposal well, bizarrely asserting that keeping biological men out of women’s spaces would endanger women.

“What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing are endangering all women and girls,” Ocasio-Cortez began. “Because if you ask them, ‘What is your plan on how to enforce this,’ they won’t come up with an answer.”

“And what it inevitably results in are women and girls who are primed for assault because they want — because people are going to want to check their private parts in suspecting who is trans and who is this, and who’s doing what,” she claimed.

“And so the idea that Nancy Mace wants little girls and women to drop trow in front of who — an investigator? Who would that be? In order, because she wants to suspect and point fingers at who she thinks is trans, is disgusting. It is disgusting,” she added.

“People have a right to express themselves, to dress how they want and to be who they are, and if a woman doesn’t look woman enough to a Republican, they want to be able to inspect her genitals to use a bathroom,” Ocasio-Cortez asserted, calling it “disgusting” and “gross.”

“I love living rent-free in AOC’s tiny little brain,” Mace responded during an appearance on Fox News @ Night.

“I mean, I never said anything like that. In fact, the irony here is that she’s a radical leftist clown that, you know, I’m a rape victim. I’m a survivor of sexual abuse. I have PTSD from the abuse I’ve suffered at the hands of a man. And it’s so weird and dangerous and perverted. This idea that it’s ok for a naked man to be in a locker room with women, it’s insanity to me,” she added.

“And this has got to stop,” Mace continued. “And so, in a world of this, this kind of insane ideology that AOC embraces, I aim to be a giant, and I plan to stop anybody, male or female, that’s going to put women and girls in harm’s way. I’m not going to tolerate it.”