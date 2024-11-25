Marsha Blackburn: Facebook Silencing My Attempt to Speak Out About Epstein Sex Trafficking Ring

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Monday said Facebook is trying to silence her attempt to speak out about Jeffrey Epstein’s “horrific sex trafficking ring.”

“Facebook is trying to silence me and stop me from speaking out about Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific sex trafficking ring. @Meta, Big Tech, and the media have been trying to cover up his alleged abuses for years, and they’ll even go as far as censoring United States senators who want to bring transparency for the American people,” the Volunteer State conservative wrote Monday night on X, formerly Twitter.

Blackburn shared screenshots showing how her post asking followers if they want President Trump to “make Epstein’s flight logs public” was flagged by Facebook as either clickbait, engagement bait, or other options potentially violating Facebook content moderation policies.

Another screenshot revealed that her post may be prevented from being suggested to people, impact her page’s ability to be recommended, and have her page’s distribution be reduced.

Facebook then suggested that her post be deleted.

Blackburn has long fought to reveal the Epstein flight logs to shed more light on Epstein’s trafficking ring.

In early January, she told Breitbart News that she would press Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) to subpoena logs relating to Epstein. Blackburn is the ranking member of the Human Rights & the Law Judiciary Subcommittee. Durbin has previously denied requests to subpoena the Epstein flight logs.

She told Breitbart News, “I’m sending him [Durbin] another letter and requesting the subcommittee to move forward to conduct the subpoenas. And then as we can hold the appropriate hearings so we can get the information that is necessary to begin to break apart the sex trafficking rings.”

Describing “sex trafficking” as “modern-day slavery,” Blackburn explained the need to reveal more about the Epstein ring:

This is a criminal activity. And what we need to know is: what his, what were his associations? When you’re looking at these sex trafficking rings, what rings was he working with? Did he have associations with cartels? We need Ghislaine Maxwell’s black book, who is all involved in that: how did she work to recruit these girls, breaking apart some of those rings. And all of that is a part of getting this information. And as the top Republican on the human rights subcommittee, we’ve done a lot of work this year, to look at what is happening to kids being recruited and groomed – whether they’re recruited and groomed in the virtual space or some of these affiliations, where kids are being groomed and then trafficked – and putting in place some protections. Because this human trafficking, the sex trafficking, is modern day slavery. And it is imperative that we put in place some protections for women and children. [Emphasis added]

She added, “And because of that, it is important that we have transparency into this. Because it was a big sex trafficking ring, getting to the bottom of it is going to be important.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.