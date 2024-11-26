Michelle Obama did not receive a warm welcome on social media after touting her self-help workbook Overcoming, which the former first lady hopes will help people “get through the challenging periods life throws our way.”

Obama shared a video holding the workbook for the first time, describing it as a “timely” gift or purchase. It remains unclear if she is suggesting it is timely as it comes just weeks after President-elect Donald Trump won the presidential election and will take office again on January 20.

Obama said, emphasizing again that this purchase may be helpful “particularly during this time.”:

My new workbook, Overcoming, is how it’s going to be on shelves. Is the first time I’ve held it myself. This is a timely gift or purchase for yourself, because this is a workbook that takes you through some techniques and exercises based on some of the insights I shared with you all in The Light That We Carry.

“So I encourage you, particularly during this time, during the holiday season, during a time where we feel a little out of sorts, a little anxious,” she said, adding:

I urge you to pick this book up and just walk through some of the exercises and also do it in some groups. I mean, I know there are a lot of great book groups out there, and you guys might find that using some of these exercises techniques and tips as a form of conversation. So, I hope you find this useful. Take care. Talk soon.

“I’m so excited to give you a first look at Overcoming — a workbook designed to help you get through the challenging periods life throws our way,” the text of her social media post read, announcing the book’s December 3 release date.

However, social media users were not very amused.

“Nobody has divided our country more than you and Obama,” one X user responded.

“Next book you can write – How to overcome the destruction and divisive culture you and your husband have left behind,” another quipped as many commenters offered similar sentiments. Those include the following comments:

“I would rather hug a grizzly bear or spend a day shopping at the mall than read that garbage book. ” “Nobody cares. You and Barry destroyed this great nation.” “Hard pass. Never ever not in million years. Not enough money.” “What did you overcome exactly?” “I can’t wait to not read that.” “Does this book tell us how you overcome a personal chefs [sic] death?” “This is a fabulous idea! Spend decades NOT teaching people how to cope, and then sell them a diary to help them cope. ” “Peddle this shit on blue sky not X” “No one is looking for life advice from an Obama, neither one of you dudes. You have tried to destroy our country for the last 16 years, no thanks, kick rocks.” “If I wanted to waste money I’d burn it” “Traitorous scum.” “Just the person I need advice from or help increase their ever growing bank account, never happen. “

According to a description of the book, Overcoming includes “creative activities, reflective writing prompts, habit tracking tools, and more to provide the ultimate guide to unlocking your small power, sharing your whole self, showing up in relationships, and of course, ‘going high.'”

The book’s release comes less than a month after Trump’s victory. Both Barack and Michelle Obama blamed his victory on the economy and coronavirus pandemic.