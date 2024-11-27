Members of Congress have requested an investigation into the amount of taxpayer dollars awarded to abortion providers within the past three years.

The lawmakers sent a letter Friday asking the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate and report on the amount of federal funding that has been awarded to abortion providers — including the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the International Planned Parenthood Federation. The letter was led by House Pro-Life Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), and Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

WATCH — VP Harris Meets with Abortion Providers:

“We are writing to request updated information on federal funding for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Planned Parenthood Federation of America, International Planned Parenthood Federation, MSI Reproductive Choices, and four domestic abortion providers,” they wrote. “The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has prepared several congressionally requested reports on federal funds for these organizations. We are grateful for the past products and respectfully request that the GAO provide a similar report covering fiscal years 2022-2024.”

A 2023 GAO report notably found that from 2019-2021, $1.89 billion in federal funding went to abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood Federation of America and MSI Reproductive Choices.

“Proper oversight of public funds and programs is crucial for determining the value of the goods and services provided to and funded by American taxpayers,” the letter continues. “The information sought in this inquiry is instrumental for policymakers and the public alike. It is our hope that this report will provide greater insight as Congress considers funding levels and provides increased transparency and openness for our constituencies and the general public.”

The top three leaders of the new Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) are among the 81 House members and 31 senators who signed the letter.

The letter was sent after Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy said they plan to slash millions in taxpayer funding awarded to “progressive groups like Planned Parenthood” as part of their agenda directing the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Skeptics question how much federal spending DOGE can tame through executive action alone,” they wrote “They point to the 1974 Impoundment Control Act, which stops the president from ceasing expenditures authorized by Congress. Mr. Trump has previously suggested this statute is unconstitutional, and we believe the current Supreme Court would likely side with him on this question,” Musk and Ramaswamy wrote in a joint op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

“But even without relying on that view, DOGE will help end federal overspending by taking aim at the $500 billion plus in annual federal expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended, from $535 million a year to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $1.5 billion for grants to international organizations to nearly $300 million to progressive groups like Planned Parenthood,” they explained.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.