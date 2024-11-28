President-elect Donald Trump wished all Americans a Happy Thanksgiving on Thursday morning, including “the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country.”

The 45th — and soon the be 47th President of the United States — also took the opportunity to celebrate his historic election victory against Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris and praised Americans who want to “Make America Great Again.”

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he said in a post to X and Truth Social:

“Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!” he added.

Trump’s comeback is largely seen as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, political comebacks in American history. Trump will become the first person to win back the Oval Office after losing a reelection bid since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1892.

Before his election victory, Trump promised to be president for all Americans, including those with whom he disagrees.

“Vote for me and I will deliver rising wages, soaring incomes and a colossal surge of jobs, wealth and opportunity for Americans of every race, religion, color, and creed – every one of them,” he pledged.

“Your future will be brighter than ever before,” he added.