President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he had a “very productive meeting” with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago, adding that they “discussed many important topics.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that the two men talked about the United States and Canada working “together to address” issues such as the “fentanyl and drug crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of illegal immigration.”

Trump added that they also discussed “Fair Trade Deals that do not jeopardize American Workers,” energy, and the Arctic, among other topics. Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social:

I just had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, where we discussed many important topics that will require both Countries to work together to address, like the Fentanyl and Drug Crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of Illegal Immigration, Fair Trade Deals that do not jeopardize American Workers, and the massive Trade Deficit the U.S. has with Canada.

“I made it very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims to the scourge of this Drug Epidemic, caused mainly by the Drug Cartels, and Fentanyl pouring in from China,” Trump continued. “Too much death and hardship!”

As Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton previously reported, Trudeau arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday to meet with Trump after Trump previously stated that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on products from Canada and Mexico “coming into the United States” until both countries shut down the inflow of drugs and illegal migrants through the U.S. border.

“Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. Families,” Trump added in his post. “We also spoke about many other important topics like Energy, Trade, and the Arctic. All are vital issues that I will be addressing on my first days back in Office, and before.”

In a post on X, Trudeau thanked Trump for the dinner at Mar-a-Lago, writing that he was looking “forward to the work” they “can do together.”

“Thanks for dinner last night, President Trump,” Trudeau wrote. “I look forward to the work we can do together, again.”