President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had selected Charles Kushner to serve as the United States Ambassador to France.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as being a “tremendous business leader.” Trump added that Charles Kushner would “be a strong advocate representing” the nation and “its interests.”

Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has previously stated that he would not return to the White House if Trump won the election.

“I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France,” Trump wrote in his post. “He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country and its interests.”

“Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held Real Estate firms in the Nation,” Trump added. “He was recognized as New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, & served as a Commissioner, & Chairman, of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, as well as on the Boards of our top institutions, including NYU.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in December 2020, Charles Kushner was among the 16 people that Trump pardoned.

In 2005, Charles Kushner was sentenced to serve two years in federal prison after he plead guilty to “18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign donations,” according to the New York Times.

“Congratulations to Charlie, his wonderful wife Seryl, their 4 children, & 14 grandchildren,” Trump added in his post. “His son, Jared, worked closely with me in the White House, in particular on Operation Warp Speed, Criminal Justice Reform, & the Abraham Accords. Together, we will strengthen America’s partnership with France, our oldest Ally, & one of our greatest!”