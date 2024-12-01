Ben Wikler, who serves as the chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, joined the crowded race for Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Jaime Harrison’s seat.

In an announcement issued Sunday, Wikler said the United States needs the “Democratic Party to be stronger,” and spoke about how Democrats had been the party “that built the middle class” and “won breakthroughs on civil rights, and women’s rights, and workers’ rights.”

“Today, the country that we love, needs the Democratic Party to be stronger,” Wikler said. “To unite, to fight, and to win. I’m Ben Wikler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. I’ve spent my life working in politics, advocacy, and new media. In Wisconsin, we built a permanent campaign. We organize and communicate year-round in every corner of the state — rural, suburban, urban, red, blue, and purple areas alike.”

Wikler highlighted how since he had served as the chair for the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, they had “flipped” the state’s Supreme Court majority, and reelected Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D).

The announcement from Wikler comes as other candidates such as Robert Houton, a former U.S. Senate candidate in Maryland; New York state Sen. James Skoufis (D); former Maryland Gov. Robert O’Malley (D); and Ken Martin, who serves as the vice chairman of the DNC and the chair of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, have also thrown their hat into the race, according to ABC News.

Houton issued a letter to DNC members explaining that he wanted to “lead and grow” the party “to champion electoral and transformative, legacy victories” in the years to come, according to the outlet.

Wikler spoke to the Politico Playbook report about how “when voters were presented with” Vice President Kamala Harris’s policies and President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, “they preferred Harris’ policies.”

“But a lot of voters only heard from the right, and we have a lot of building to do to be able to correct the imbalance of the information environment,” Wikler added.

Politico Playbook noted that while Martin “may not have the panache” or name recognition of candidates like O’Malley or Rahm Emanuel, the current U.S. Ambassador to Japan, what he has been lacking “he’s made up for by concentrating on the nuts and bolts of campaigning,” which has pushed him to the front of the race for the DNC chair seat.

While the vote for a new DNC chair will “take place” on February 1, 2025, Martin has reportedly “locked down nearly half the endorsement” that he would need to win the race, according to the outlet.