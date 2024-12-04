Trump Taps Former Rep. Billy Long to Serve as IRS Commissioner

President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had picked former Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) to serve as the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted that Long is bringing “32 years of experience running his own businesses” to his role leading the IRS.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congressman Billy Long, of the Great State of Missouri, will be appointed to serve as the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” Trump wrote. “Billy brings 32 years of experience running his own businesses in Real Estate and, as one of the premier Auctioneers in the Country. He then served 12 years in Congress, because he ‘felt it was important for his constituents to have a Representative who has signed the front of a check!'”

“Since leaving Congress, Billy has worked as a Business and Tax advisor, helping Small Businesses navigate the complexities of complying with the IRS Rules and Regulations,” Trump added. “I have known Billy since 2011 – He is an extremely hard worker, and respected by all, especially by those who know him in Congress.”

“Taxpayers and the wonderful employees of the IRS will love having Billy at the helm,” Trump continued. “He is the consummate ‘people person,’ well respected on both sides of the aisle.”