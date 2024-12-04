President-elect Donald Trump announced that William McGinley would serve as Counsel to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that McGinley would be working with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the co-heads of DOGE. Trump previously picked McGinley to serve as his White House Counsel.

Trump announced in another post that David Warrington would “serve as Assistant to the President and Counsel to the President,” adding that he would “lead the Office of White House Counsel.”

“Additionally, I have asked William Joseph McGinley to serve as Counsel to the Department of Government Efficiency (‘DOGE’), something he is very passionate about,” Trump said. “Bill will work with Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and their team of incredible pioneers at DOGE to rebuild a U.S. Government that truly serves the People.”

“Bill will play a crucial role in liberating our Economy from burdensome Regulations, excess spending, and Government waste,” Trump wrote. “He will partner with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to provide advice and guidance to end the bloated Federal Bureaucracy. Bill is a great addition to a stellar team that is focused on making life better for all Americans.”