Nolte: Pete Hegseth Enjoys Strong Support from Republican Voters

Although he is facing a coordinated smear campaign that’s been ginned up by Democrats and the regime media, a strong majority of Republican likely voters still support Pete Hegseth’s nomination as Secretary of Defense.

According to this Rasmussen Reports poll of 879 likely voters taken on November 25-26, Hegseth’s favorable ratings are above water — and not only with Republicans.

When asked if they view the former Fox News host and military veteran favorably, 36 percent of those polled said their impression is “very” or “somewhat” favorable. Only 27 percent said “somewhat” or “very” unfavorable. Thirty-six percent had no answer.

Among Republicans, Hegseth enjoys a 52 percent favorable to a 16 percent unfavorable rating.

When asked if the U.S. Senate should confirm Hegseth, 40 percent of all those polled said yes, while 39 percent said no. Twenty-one percent were unsure.

A caution light for wavering Senate Republicans is that 68 percent of Republican voters want Hegseth confirmed, while only 15 percent disagree.

Since this poll was taken, the smear campaign against Hegseth has only increased with the media publishing hoax after hoax. What has also increased is Trump’s desire to see his nominee confirmed. As Trump’s resolve hardens, so too will rank-and-file GOP voters, which could mean this becomes a campaign issue in the midterms. Republicans who waver might find themselves facing well-funded primary opponents in 2026.

If something scandalous comes out about Hegseth that’s accurate, that’s one thing. But if any of these Republican Senators cave over what’s happening now — a baseless smear campaign manufactured by a demoralized regime media desperate to feel relevant again, those Senators should face the wrath of Trump and his supporters in 2026. If baseless smear campaigns succeed, the GOP only invites more and more.

These Senators would also be wise to shut off cable news, which has almost no influence, and look at where the true political influence is today, and that’s in the alternative media online. They need to worry about us, not Jake Tapper and Joy Reid.

