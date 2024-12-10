Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth told Fox News’ “Hannity” on Monday he looked forward to the FBI background check for presidential nominees, versus a media “show trial.”

“The left is trying to turn this into a trial in the media show trial, and we’re not going to let that happen,” he said.

He added, “You know what I look forward to? I’m looking forward to the FBI background check. I look forward to the actual under-oath conversations with senators as we go through the process, because, again, this is what the left does.”

Hegseth slammed the onslaught of recent smear pieces peddling anonymous allegations, sometimes from as far back as a decade ago. Not one allegation has been made on the record. Meanwhile, dozens of former colleagues, friends, and supporters have come out on the record to call those allegations false, and hundreds more have signed a petition in support of Hegseth.

“It’s the anatomy of a smear. They take something and then they add anonymous sources and contortions and flat out lies, and then they try to try you in the media before you can get even get into the doors with senators,” he said.

“This is where I give so much credit to President Trump. He’s got a backbone of steel. He never backs down. He called me and said, ‘Pete, you keep fighting,'” he said.

“When he picked me, he said, ‘Pete, it’s because I know you can do this. You have to be tough as hell. Stare these folks down and stand up for the change that needs to come to the Defense Department for our many what’s moving in uniform.’ So if he can do what he’s done, Sean, then I can stick up to this lying press and fight on for the American people and our war fighters.”

