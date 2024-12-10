Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis invited New Yorker and former Marine Daniel Penny to relocate to the Sunshine State to “get his life back” following his acquittal in the death of Jordan Neely.

Responding to an X post from Ryan James Girdusky, DeSantis welcomed Daniel Penny to Florida.

“Now where does Daniel Penny go to get his life back?” asked Girdusky.

“Florida,” responded DeSantis.

As Breitbart News reported this week, Daniel Penny, a 26-year-old former U.S. Marine, was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jordan Neely in 2023. The incident occurred on the F train at the east Houston and Lafayette Street station after Neely had reportedly been throwing trash and yelling at passengers with threats of violence. Neely had a history of mental issues and often frequented the station as a Michael Jackson impersonator. He also had an active warrant for his arrest for a felony assault.

Penny had maintained that he only sought to subdue Neely to protect the passengers who were in fear for their life on the train. Several witnesses testified to corroborate his story during the trial.

Speaking with Fox News on Tuesday, Penny said that the City of New York failed to protect the public, which led to Jordan Neely’s death.

“He was just threatening to kill people. He was threatening to go to jail forever, go to jail for the rest of his life. And now where I’m on the ground with him, I’m on my back in a very vulnerable position. If I just would have let go now, he’d turn,” said Penny.

“I’ll take a million court appearances and people calling me names and people hating me just to keep one of those people from getting hurt or killed,” he added. “These are their policies that are, and I don’t mean to get political, I don’t really want to make any enemies, really although I guess I have already. But I mean, these are their policies that have clearly not worked, that the people, the general population, are not in support of, yet their egos are too big just to admit that they’re wrong.”

