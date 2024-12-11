Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Wednesday unveiled a package of bills, known as the DOGE Act, to freeze government spending, make bureaucrats accountable, and drain the D.C. Swamp.
“The American people have had enough of outsized bureaucracy and wasteful government spending. The DOGE Acts are the first step to achieving government efficiency by requiring federal employees to get back in the office, moving federal agencies into the heartland of America, cutting bloated federal spending across the board, and freezing federal hiring and salaries until we can rightsize the federal government,” Blackburn, the Senate sponsor of the DOGE Acts, said in a statement.
Tenney, the House sponsor of the sweeping legislative package, said:
Under President Trump’s leadership and a Republican-controlled Congress, we are determined to cut wasteful government spending and reduce costs for hardhttps://www.breitbart.com/”https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/services/files/6FA9FF60-B9A2-45C3-B816-0FDE772BD602″>Federal Freeze Act would implement a one-year freeze on increases in federal civilian employees’ salaries, establish a cap on the number of workers that can be employed over a period of three years, and decrease the number of employees at federal agencies.
The Commission to Relocate the Federal Bureaucracy Act would decentralize the federal bureaucracy by moving non-security agencies across the many states based on financial efficiency, infrastructure, and related industries.
The Federal Employee Performance and Accountability Act would set a performance-based pay structure for federal employees.
The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems (SHOW UP) Act would require federal agencies to return to in-office work and prevent federal agencies establishing telework plans without submitting said plans certified by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).
“The DOGE Acts embody these priorities, serving as a bold first step in advancing the incoming Trump Administration’s ‘Make America Efficient Again’ agenda,” Tenney concluded in her statement.
Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.