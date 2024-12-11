Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Wednesday unveiled a package of bills, known as the DOGE Act, to freeze government spending, make bureaucrats accountable, and drain the D.C. Swamp.

“The American people have had enough of outsized bureaucracy and wasteful government spending. The DOGE Acts are the first step to achieving government efficiency by requiring federal employees to get back in the office, moving federal agencies into the heartland of America, cutting bloated federal spending across the board, and freezing federal hiring and salaries until we can rightsize the federal government,” Blackburn, the Senate sponsor of the DOGE Acts, said in a statement.

Tenney, the House sponsor of the sweeping legislative package, said: