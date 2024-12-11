Republican governors from across the United States are promising to work alongside President-elect Donald Trump in his plan to carry out the largest deportation program in American history.

Trump, as part of his campaign promise this year, has tapped former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan to implement a broad deportation program that prioritizes the removal of convicted criminal illegal aliens and trickles down to those who have been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge.

Republican governors, led by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), have sent a letter to Trump this week vowing to support the federal government in its plans to deport millions of illegal aliens.

“As Republican governors, we stand united in support of President Donald Trump’s unwavering commitment to make America safe again by addressing the illegal immigration crisis and deporting illegal immigrants who pose a threat to our communities and national security,” the governors said in a joint statement:

Republican governors remain fully committed to supporting the Trump Administration’s efforts to deport dangerous criminals, gang members, and terrorists who are in this country illegally. We understand the direct threat these criminal illegal immigrants pose to public safety and our national security, and we will do everything in our power to assist in removing them from our communities. Together, we will continue to defend the American people, uphold the rule of law, and ensure our nation remains safe and secure for future generations. We stand ready to utilize every tool at our disposal—whether through state law enforcement or the National Guard—to support President Trump in this vital mission. The time for action is now. Together, we will make America safe again.

Since President Joe Biden took office in late January 2021, an estimated eight million migrants have been released into the U.S. interior — the overwhelming majority of whom do not have valid asylum claims.

Research has previously shown that anywhere from 11 to 22 million illegal aliens reside in the U.S. today.

This week, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) detailed that under former President Barack Obama and Trump, annual deportations hovered around 250,000 on average.

Since Biden took office, though, annual deportations have dropped to fewer than 132,000 on average, despite record-breaking illegal immigration through the southern border.

