Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) compared President-elect Donald Trump’s business records case and Hunter Biden’s gun trial as both being illegitimate, stating “pardons are appropriate” for both.

“The Trump hush money and Hunter Biden cases were both bulls**t, and pardons are appropriate,” Fetterman wrote in his first post on Truth Social. “Weaponizing the judiciary for blatant, partisan gain diminishes the collective faith in our institutions and sows further division.”

Fetterman’s post comes after he previously said during an interview on ABC News’s The View, that Hunter Biden’s gun trial was “politically motivated.” Fetterman added that Trump’s business records case “was political as well.”

“I think it’s undeniable that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated, but I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well,” Fetterman said. “And in both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate and I really think collectively, America’s confidence in these kind of institutions have been damaged by these kinds of cases, and we cannot allow these kinds of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents.”

Fetterman’s words come after President Joe Biden revealed that he had “signed a pardon” for his son, Hunter. The “full and unconditional pardon” of Hunter covers “those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.”

Truth Social is the social media platform where Trump primarily posts statements and reactions to current events. As an owner, Trump’s net worth grew by billions when the company merged with the publicly-traded Digital World Acquisition Corp. to become Trump Media & Technology Group in March of this year.

Fetterman is the first Democrat U.S. Senator to join the platform, according to Politico. Other prominent Democrat accounts on Truth Social include California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.