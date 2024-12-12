Poll: Trump Return Leaves More Than Half of Voters ‘Hopeful’ for the Future

A matter of four weeks since President-elect Donald Trump was confirmed for a return to the White House a poll released Thursday reveals more voters feel positive than negative about the election results and their immediate future.

A Fox News Poll reveals voters were given a list of words to describe how they felt about the election outcome and at least half say they are hopeful (54 percent) or relieved (50 percent), and just under half feel excited (48 percent).

About four in 10 say depressed (40 percent) or angry (39 percent), while about half are scared (46 percent) or surprised (50 percent).

Most Republicans feel hopeful (91 percent), relieved (90 percent), or excited (86 percent), while most Democrats are scared (77 percent), angry (69 percent), or depressed (68 percent).

The economy remains the top issue in the election at 34 percent. Immigration and border security were in second place with 21 percent. No other issue was in double-digits, according to the poll.

Health care was third at eight percent.

Approximately 60 percent of respondents said it is “extremely” important Trump focuses on slashing food and gas prices. Cutting taxes for individuals was second at 47 percent while in third was strengthening national defense at 42 percent.

Lowering prices had bipartisan support among respondents, with 49 percent of Democrats, 69 percent of Republicans and 63 percent of Independents arguing it should be Trump’s focus point upon return to the Oval Office.

The Fox News Poll was conducted from Dec. 6-9 among 1,015 registered voters. The margin of error was three percentage points.