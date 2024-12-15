The Big Pharma Bailout Is a Major Trap for President Trump

The following content is sponsored by Conservatives for Lower Health Care Costs.

Congress is pushing a last-minute and massive health reform bill that cuts a deal with pharma to raise drug costs for patients. It would be a disaster for the country and for President Trump.

Specifically, Big Pharma is pressuring Congress to ram through a massive pharma bailout that will take more than $50 billion from taxpayers to give to pharma – right before Trump takes office. Big Pharma calls this bailout “delinking” – and it’s pharma’s tool to raise prices on patients.

This bill will be a massive price hike for drugs that patients will blame on President Trump. That’s why pharma is working with Democrats to pass it. Your premiums would immediately go up if this passes.

This bill undermines President Trump’s commitment to take on Big Pharma – when pharma gets the windfall, Trump will be blamed.

This bill was a top priority of Kamala Harris and Mark Cuban – she campaigned on it and would get a massive consolation prize despite losing. This is the last thing conservatives should do.

In November, Americans voted for President Trump because they think he’ll take on Big Pharma, but instead of that they’ll now see a massive Big Pharma windfall AND hiked health care costs, undoubtedly leaving Americans to think Trump didn’t keep his promise.

See why conservatives are sounding the alarm HERE.