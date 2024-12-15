A video on Sunday night captured Alex Bruesewitz, campaign adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, suddenly fainting on stage during a speech at a gala, alarming those in attendance.

The 27-year-old Bruesewitz had been giving his speech as prompted during the 112th annual New York Young Republicans gala when he suddenly began to forget and then slur his words before finally collapsing over the podium. Take a look:

Shortly after Alex had been taken backstage, commentator Raheem Kassam appeared and told the audience that Bruesewitz regained consciousness and appeared to be recovering fine backstage.

Video of Alex prior to the collapse showed him lucid and alert with no indicators of intoxication, which likely means he suffered a fainting spell.

Bruesewitz recently appeared on The Alex Marlow Show, a Breitbart News podcast, where he talked about Donald Trump’s successful podcast strategy during the 2024 election, adding that the left has pushed themselves into social media ghettos like Bluesky to their own detriment.

“I think it’s foolish for [leftists] to push themselves into echo chambers. And I think that they still don’t understand why they lost. They still don’t understand that their policies and their thoughts are unpopular with the greater country and going to an echo chamber like that will only shield them from reality even further,” he said.

“I think the debate is important on X, and that’s why, like, all of the Democrats are trying to run to this Bluesky app and they’re going to push themselves into the social media ghettos instead of staying and fighting … But there are tribes on X and people’s minds aren’t being changed very often,” he also said.

