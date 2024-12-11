Alex Bruesewitz: Democrats Are Running to ‘Social Media Ghettos’ Like Bluesky to Avoid Debating Their Ideas

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” X Strategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz said Democrats will marginalize themselves online by running to places like Bluesky.

Bruesewitz said, “I think the debate is important on X, and that’s why, like, all of the Democrats are trying to run to this Bluesky app and they’re going to push themselves into the social media ghettos instead of staying and fighting, [etc.]” But there are tribes on X and people’s minds aren’t being changed very often.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo