President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) freed an illegal alien into the United States who was wanted for murder in Brazil.

Gora Tourie Fall, a 34-year-old Senegal national, first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 3, 2021. That day, Fall was arrested by Border Patrol agents.

After being taken into Border Patrol custody, Fall was issued a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released into the U.S. thanks to Biden’s parole pipeline that has welcomed about 1.4 million foreign nationals to American communities.

Soon after his release, Fall resettled in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In May of this year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents learned that Fall was wanted in Brazil for murder. On December 10, ICE agents arrested Fall in Philadelphia, and he remains in the agency’s custody pending deportation to Brazil.

“ERO Philadelphia is devoted to ensuring that foreign fugitives such as Fall will find no refuge in the United States,” ICE official Brian McShane said in a statement.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.