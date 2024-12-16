Trump to Sue Iowa Pollster Ann Selzer for ‘Election Interference’ After Wildly Inaccurate Poll

President-elect Donald Trump will file a lawsuit “today or tomorrow” against Iowa pollster Ann Selzer for allegedly skewing poll results to benefit Kamala Harris.

Trump announced his plans Monday during a Mar-a-Lago press conference.

Calling Selzer “a very, very good pollster who got me right all the time,” Trump said, “then just before the election, she said I was going to lose by three or four points, and it became the biggest story all over the world because I was going to win Iowa by 20 points.”

Selzer’s pre-Election Day poll for the Des Moines Register showed Trump losing by three points. Just days later, he won the state by thirteen points.

The pollster recently denied wrongdoing:

Speaking during a discussion at the Iowa Press alongside moderator Kay Henderson, The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Iowa Public Radio’s Katarina Sosta, Selzer said she still has not determined exactly how she called it so wrong.

“I’m not here to break any news. If you were hoping that I had landed on exactly why things went wrong, I have not. It does sort of awaken me in the middle of the night and I think, well maybe I should check this, this is something that would be very odd if it were to happen,” she said. “But we’ve explored everything. The Des Moines Register in an unprecedented move for transparency has put online our cross tabs, our waiting system and my analysis and that I’ve not needed to update because it was pretty complete. We don’t know. Do I wish I knew? Yes, I wish I knew.”

Trump said Monday that “it was interesting the way [Selzer] did it,” referring to her allegedly rigging her poll to show Trump behind Harris.

After prior polls showed Trump with a big lead, he said “then she brought it down, very smartly, to four a couple of weeks before. And everyone said, ‘Wow, that’s amazing. He’s only up by four points.’ Then she brought it down to where I was down by three or four, whatever number she used.”

“In my opinion, it was fraud and it was election interference,” he added.”

Selzer retired from polling just days after the election was called for Trump and her final poll was widely ridiculed.

“She knows what she was doing, and she then quit,” Trump said.

Trump will likely file additional lawsuits, he said.

“We’re filing one on 60 Minutes,” he announced Monday. “You know about that, where they took Kamala’s answer, which was a crazy answer, a horrible answer, and they took the whole answer out and they replaced it with something else she said later on.”

The CBS News mainstay admitted to editing Harris’s interview but has not released the full transcript.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.