Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) denied rumors that President-elect Donald Trump was considering nominating him to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), stating he is “staying in Congress.”

In a post on X, Moskowitz stated that he appreciated “the speculation” but that he intended to run for reelection and would be staying in Congress.

“I appreciate the speculation but I am staying in Congress and running for re-election,” Moskowitz wrote. “It’s an honor to serve the people of Florida’s 23rd district.”

Moskowitz clarified in another post that “nothing was ever offered.”

On Monday, CNN reported that “two people with knowledge” of Trump’s thinking had told the outlet Moskowitz was “a top contender” to lead FEMA.

The outlet added that “another person” close to the Trump-Vance transition team had also confirmed that the Democrat congressman was among the people being considered for the role.

As Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye previously reported, Moskowitz became the first Democrat to join the Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus. Moskowitz explained that he was joining the DOGE caucus because “streamlining government processes and reducing ineffective government spending should not be a partisan issue.”

In November, Trump picked former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In a press release from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on November 22, it was revealed that Ernst had founded the DOGE caucus, which would “work hand in hand with the Trump administration’s recently formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to identify and eliminate government waste.”