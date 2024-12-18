Five family members including three children were found dead in a home in Utah on Tuesday with another person rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

AP reports the dead were two adults, an 11-year-old boy, and two girls ages nine and two, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson for the West Valley City Police Department.

The circumstances surrounding the tragedy are yet to be clearly determined.

The victims were found in the house in West Valley City, about nine miles southwest of Salt Lake City. A wounded 17-year-old was discovered in the garage.

“Absolutely horrific. This is something that certainly will weigh heavily on investigators in this case,” Vainuku said at a nighttime news conference, adding the incident was “isolated to this home.”

Authorities do not believe there is a suspect on the loose and the shooting is something that was “isolated to this home,” she added, according to the AP report.

Because the 17-year-old “is injured and he’s in the hospital, there are some challenges in communicating with him and finding out more information,” Vainuku added.