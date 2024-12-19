The far-left American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is advising cities and states on how to help illegal aliens evade deportation under President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump is tasking incoming Border Czar Thomas Homan with carrying out the largest deportation program in United States history. Some 11 to 22 million illegal aliens reside in the United States today — almost 1.5 million of whom have final deportation orders.

ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero told Rachel Maddow this week that the far-left organization has created a “game plan” that centers on how best to pressure and advise city and state officials on helping illegal aliens evade deportation.

“We have this whole plan around the firewall for freedom … the idea that these local officials can really play an important role in stopping the guardrail abuses,” Romero said:

For instance, when they’re going to try and detain and deport all these hundreds of thousands, up to a million, people. That’s an operation that they have the legal power to do, to do the raids. But the logistics, they’re going to need mayors and governors or city councils to give them access to police officers or not, jails, where are you going to house all of these folks. [Emphasis added]

Romero said the ACLU is calling on cities and states to pardon illegal aliens with criminal convictions and make sure Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are not allowed in their jails and prisons.

“They should sever these relationships that they have with the federal government on immigration enforcement,” Romero said of cities and states:

They should make sure our prisons and jails are off-limits. They should begin to think about what actions they can take to pardon immigrants who have a criminal record because they drove on a suspended license. Let’s take them out of harm’s way … we’ve got to swarm our allies in these places … there’s a whole game plan for this. [Emphasis added]

Meanwhile, Homan is making it clear to cities and states that plan to fight the incoming Trump administration that ICE agents will do their jobs regardless.

“If you’re in the country illegally, you’ve got a problem. It’s not okay to enter this country illegally. It’s not okay to be in this country illegally,” Homan told the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) this week. “It’s not okay to hire an illegal alien.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.